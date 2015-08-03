Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are not going to announce a “split at the end of the summer,” despite a new webloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this story. We’re told it’s simply “not true.”

According to RadarOnline, Will and Jada have decided to “pull the plug” on their 17-year marriage and already have a “secret divorce deal” in place to divide their $240 million fortune. A so-called “insider” tells the webloid that Will and Jada are “exhausted from trying to maintain the facade of a happy union,” and have “decided to pull the plug in a carefully choreographed manner, [and] agree announcing their split at the end of the summer is the right move.”

The webloid then regurgitates two entirely false rumors that Gossip Cop previously corrected. The site says Will “romanced his Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie,” while Jada allegedly “cheated in 2011 with ‘HawthoRNe’ co-star Marc Anthony.” Again, both of those claims are untrue and were debunked exclusively by Gossip Cop.

RadarOnline ends its piece by quoting one of its supposed sources as saying, “They’re already moving on with their lives. All that’s left is the inking of the divorce papers.”

Gossip Cop looks forward to seeing what the webloid posts at the end of the summer when there is no announcement of a divorce. And as a reminder, Gossip Cop busted the site when it wrongly reported two years ago that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were on a “trial separation.” Regardless, we checked in with an impeccable Smith family source, who tells us the webloid is once again off-base and that talk of an end-of-the-summer divorce announcement is 100 percent “not true.”