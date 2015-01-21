On Wednesday, Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance at a New Orleans Pelicans game against the Los Angeles Lakers where he pelted a cheerleader in the face with a basketball. The actor was then immediately tossed from the arena.

The incident was all part of a stunt for the actor's new film, "Daddy's Home," in which an attempted half-court shot goes awry.

Of course, the entire scene was caught on camera as fans and reporters shared Vines and images on social media. And one lucky viewer even recorded a two-minute video.

"Daddy's Home "also stars Mark Wahlberg, who was last seen on screen with Ferrell in the hit comedy, "The Other Guys," along with Linda Cardellini and comedian Hannibal Buress.

