Does the outcome of the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight mean Suge Knight is about to get bailed out?

Of all the people betting on last night's big fight, Knight may have had the most reason to root for Floyd Mayweather: Knight's lawyer told the New York Daily News that if the boxer won the fight, he'd pay the rap mogul's $10 million bail.

"My understanding is that Suge is going to be bailed out this coming week," Knight's lawyer Matthew Fletcher told a New York Daily News reporter outside the courtroom. "We think Mr. Mayweather is going to win the championship and then come champion the day again. … They're good friends, and there's no reason he shouldn't (pay Knight's bail)."

Fletcher said Knight's family had informed him about Mayweather's planned generosity.

While TMZ reports that "a key member of Floyd's Money Team" told them Mayweather would not be posting Knight's bail, there has been no official word from the boxer's camp.

Marion "Suge" Knight, the founder of Death Row Records, pleaded "not guilty" this week to all charges stemming from a January 29 hit-and-run incident that left one man dead. His lawyer successfully argued that the original $25 million bail was "excessive," and the judge reduced it to $10 million.

Which his boxing buddy could certainly afford: Mayweather will take home 60 percent of the total purse for last night's fight, which is estimated to be in the $300-$400 million range, according to CNN. Forbes has named him the highest-paid athlete in the world on multiple occasions, including in 2014.