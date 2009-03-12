NEW YORK (AP) -- Salsa singer Willie Colon is in a New York hospital for gallbladder stones and has canceled a concert in Lima.

The Bronx-born Puerto Rican trombonist and bandleader will not be able to join Marc Anthony for "Salsa de pelicula" in Monumental Stadium in the Peruvian capital Thursday. They had planned to honor the late salsa legend Hector Lavoe.

The concert will go on as planned, but those who no longer plan to attend will be reimbursed, according to the production company.

A representative for Colon said the situation was delicate but not serious. A statement from Colon said he was in strong pain and will undergo surgery soon.