LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An attorney for Bruce Willis says a lawsuit against his client alleging breach of contract and seeking $4 million is without merit.

Attorney Marty Singer said Monday that three production companies suing Willis alleging he failed to fulfill contractual duties on the proposed film "Three Stories About Joan" didn't fulfill their own responsibilities.

Singer says the companies failed to put money into an escrow account for Willis before film production started.

He says Willis will file his own action against the producers soon.