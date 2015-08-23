Wiz Khalifa says “We need more love” after the rapper was shoved to the ground, held by three officers, and handcuffed for refusing to stop riding a hoverboard through LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Saturday. In a video Khalifa post online afterwards, you can hear authorities shouting, “Stop resisting,” to which a very cooperative Khalifa repeatedly responds, “I’m not resisting, sir.”

Khalifa can also be heard saying in more video footage, “This? I didn’t do nothing anyway. What you want to do, put me in jail because I didn’t listen to what you say?”

Later, the rapper explained on Twitter, “All because I didn’t want to ditch the technology everyone will be using in the next 6 months. Do what you want kids.” He further tweeted, “What’s even funnier than them not bein able to do s--- is they’ll be riding them soon as well. Maybe ones I design.” Khalifa added, “I stand for our generation and our generation is gonna be riding hover boards so if you don’t like it eat a d---!”

The rapper later wrote on Instagram, “We need more love,” but still maintained he was in the right. He stated in a second Instagram post, “If man can make rules, that means you can make your own.”