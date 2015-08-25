Behati Prinsloo's rendition of The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" seems to make sense of the song.

The 26-year-old supermodel posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of her woozily singing the summer hit after she got her wisdom teeth removed. "My perfect day...LOL," she wrote. "Bye bye wisdoms."

While she's married to one of the biggest rock stars in the business, Adam Levine, Prinsloo might want to keep her day job. Holding ice packs to her face with a hoodie over her head, Levine's wife can barely be understood as she exclaims, "I can't feel my face when I'm with you, but I love it."

WATCH: Adam Levine Sweetly Serenades Behati Prinsloo on Their Wedding Anniversary

ET caught up with Levine and Prinsloo's personal trainer Harley Pasternak this past week, and learned that the couple are even more adorable than we thought.

"They [push each other] in a great way," Pasternak said of their workouts. "Adam loves the hardcore intensity of just going hard and being totally exposed to different forms of exercise on a constant basis. Behati's really about fine-tuning and healthy living."

WATCH: Behati Prinsloo Has the Most Adorable Meltdown Ever at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

A supermodel and rock star that train together, stay together. But for now, Prinsloo needs some R&R.