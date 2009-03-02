NEW YORK (AP) -- Bon Jovi is ready to spill.

The multiplatinum rockers are marking their 25th anniversary with "Bon Jovi: When We Were Beautiful," an "insider portrait" that includes previously unpublished photographs and text by the band members.

"The book offers unprecedented insights into the members' lives on stage, on the road, and at home, as well as intimate reflections on the highs and lows of their 25 years together," according to a statement issued Tuesday by publisher HarperCollins.

The book comes out next fall, when a documentary of the same name is released.

Bon Jovi's many hits include "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer."