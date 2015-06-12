YG was reportedly shot multiple times at a Los Angeles recording studio on Friday.

The incident took place at a Studio City location around 1:45 a.m. local time. The rapper was outside the facility when someone fired three bullets into his hip. He managed to get into his car, and was driven to a hospital by a friend.

Police were able to collect shell casings and photograph blood stains on a sidewalk upon investigating the area. But when cops went to the hospital to interview YG, he was “very uncooperative,” reports TMZ. It is not clear if there are any leads about the assailant, who has not yet been apprehended.

YG has made no mention of the altercation on social media, but tweeted in the hours before the violence, “WESTSIDE.” The star (real name: Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, also known as Vitusaa or Young Sintic) is reportedly a member of the Tree Top Piru Blood gang, which is based in the west side of Compton. Since the “Westside” tweet, two promotional messages have been retweeted on the account.

YG was involved in a previous shooting in 2012. Shots were fired on the set of his “I’m A Thug” music video in Los Angeles, leading police to shut down the shoot due to the gunfire. YG is perhaps best known lately for being featured on Jeremih’s hit “Don’t Tell ‘Em.”