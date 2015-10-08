Yolanda Foster revealed on Oct. 8 that she hasn't been alone in her struggle with Lyme disease.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, announced two of her own children -- 18-year-old Bella Hadid and 16-year-old Anwar -- have also been affected.

"When my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey, struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me," the 51-year-old mother of three said at the Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala in New York, where she accepted the "Power of One" award.

She dedicated her honor to her kids.

"This award is for Anwar and Bella.. This is my token and my promise to you that I will not allow you to live a life of pain and suffering," she promised. "I will walk to the end of the earth to find a cure so that you can live a healthy life that you deserve. No child should suffer the way that you do."

"I thank you both for your extraordinary selflessness during this journey. Your unwavering love and compassion has kept me alive and fighting through the darkest days of my life."

Bella and Anwar were in attendance, as well as Yolanda's eldest Gigi, who introduced her mother.

"I remember when she was going into the first season of filming, she said to me, 'I don't know why this show was brought to my life, but for some reason, I think it will lead to something bigger,'" the 20-year-old said.

"She realized that she could use this platform of this world-famous television show to spread awareness. She was honest, unapologetic, and raw in how she portrayed Lyme disease on social media and on the show from the second she announced to the world she had been diagnosed."

Yolanda's husband, David Foster, and her mother also attended the event. It was Gigi's first red carpet appearance with boyfriend, Joe Jonas.