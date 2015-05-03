Yolanda Foster continues to face a harsh reality as she battles lyme disease.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is still searching for a cure two years after being diagnosed with the disease.

"No matter how much it hurts, you have to keep going," she wrote in the caption on an Instagram pic showing her with an IV in her arm.

On social media, Foster remains resilient despite fighting this two-year, nine-month "nightmare." "We must find a cure," she noted.

In another photo, the 51-year-old former model was snapped with her mother, adding in the caption: "Your Mommy's arms are always true because she

would risk it all for you."

This past January, Foster revealed that the she was unable to read or write due to complications with the disease. "I unfortunately have lost the ability to do [write] in an intelligent matter at this time," she posted in a message to Bravotv.com.

"It feels like someone came in and confiscated my brain and tied my hands behind my back to just watch and see life go by without me participating in it," she added.

Foster's search for a cure has taken her all around the world, including Singapore and Mexico.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celeb PDA of 2014

Yolanda Foster recovering from surgery related to lyme disease

Favorite pop culture housewives