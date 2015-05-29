Lil Wayne’s tour bus shooting last month has now allegedly been connected to the rapper’s rival, Young Thug. Earlier this week, Atlanta police got an arrest warrant for Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, who’s believed to be Thug’s road manager. As Gossip Cop reported, on April 26, Lil Wayne had just left the Atlanta club Compound, where he had been performing, when one of his tour buses was hit by gunfire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Now, Winfrey has been arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault, as well as criminal gang activity. As noted by Gossip Cop, Young Thug and Wayne have been feuding for the past few months. It seems their beef stems from Young Thug announcing he was going to name his mixtape Tha Carter 6, making fun of Wayne’s album Carter V constantly getting delayed. Young Thug was ultimately forced for legal reasons to change the name of his mixtape to Barter 6.

So far, Lil Wayne has not publicly commented on Jimmy Carlton Winfrey’s arrest.