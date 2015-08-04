Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards have split and ended their engagement, Gossip Cop confirms.

The breakup was first reported by People, and we’re told that the reliable outlet has accurately described Edwards as “devastated” and “in pieces.” It seems Malik dumped the Little Mix singer two weeks ago, and while both stars are currently in Los Angeles, they haven’t seen each other. In an Instagram photo from earlier this week, Edwards is not wearing her engagement ring.

The split news comes a month after One Direction fans actually encouraged Malik to break up with his longtime girlfriend. As Gossip Cop reported, fans trended “#CANCELYOURENGAGEMENTZAYN.” In response, more supportive Directioners started trending “#RespectZayn.”

And in June, Edwards seemed to be frustrated over the attention the engagement had brought, saying she’d “get married when I’m bloody ready.” Indeed, Gossip Cop has busted false marriage and wedding rumors, including one in early June that was sparked after Edwards called herself “Perrie Malik.”