Zayn Malik has a brand-new look following his One Direction departure.

The 22-year-old singer attended the Asian Awards in London on Friday with his mom, where he also debuted his newly shaved head and nose ring. Check out the former boy band member looking sharp in a navy blue suit and a stylish black skinny tie.

Zayn's fiancée -- Little Mix member Perrie Edwards , who wasn't seen at the event -- also has a nose piercing on the right side of her nose.

The last time Zayn walked a red carpet was at the 16th NRJ Music Awards on Dec. 13, 2014, alongside his former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles. Louis Tomlinson was not present at the time.

Last night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Simon Cowell -- who is credited with forming One Direction on the British X Factor -- joked that he was "about to jump off a cliff" when he heard the news that Zayn wanted to leave One Direction.

But unlike plenty of devastated 1D fans, he said he wasn't exactly surprised.

"I kind of knew this was coming if I was being honest with you," Cowell admitted. "We had a few conversations. He wasn't happy and I was trying to say to him, 'Look, I think you should stay around a bit longer.' And then something just in him said, 'I had enough,' and then once the decision was made I dealt with it."