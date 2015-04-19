Zayn Malik is thanking fans for their support in his first tweets since quitting One Direction.

As Gossip Cop reported, Malik stunned Directioners and even the larger music industry when he announced last month that he was leaving the hugely successful band. Fans were naturally devastated, and quickly became angered when Malik appeared to be working on a solo career, despite saying he wanted out of One Direction to live a normal, private life as a 22-year-old. He also went on a luxurious vacation with his family and fiancée Perrie Edwards, did an interview with The Sun, pierced his nose, shaved his head, and appeared on Friday at the Asian Awards.

All the while Malik never uttered a peep on social media, leading fans to feel abandoned. Some even repeatedly complained on Twitter that it seemed the singer had already forgotten those who had supported him over the last five years, and questioned why he had time to do various things so publicly, but not reach out to fans personally. But Malik finally changed that Monday morning.

In his first tweet since March 18, Malik wrote, “Wanna say thanks to everyone that’s been there for me over the last few weeks, love you all.. you know who you are x.” He then added, “The x is a kiss by the way ha it’s not a mystery… sorry to any confused.” It took mere minutes for the messages to get hundreds, and then thousands, and then hundreds of thousands of retweets.

Fans had some interesting reactions. “I’ll never leave zayn I may be hella mad and annoyed at him but I’ll always support him,” wrote one person. Another even said, “how do you expect me to get ready for school if Zayn tweeted.” Some took issue with Malik’s wording, like the tweeter who posted, “i was hoping the day zayn tweets would be him thanking the FANS that have supported him for years and im a little disappointed that wasnt it.” Still, someone else commented, “ZAYN KNOWS SO MUCH OF Y’ALL TURNED YOUR BACKS FOR HIM AND LEFT HIM SO HE THANKED ONLY THE FANS WHO STAYED I LOVE HIM.”

With “#ZaynWeveMissedYou” currently trending, it seems many others still love him, too. What do you think of Malik’s message?

