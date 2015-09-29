Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the death of Jim Carrey's girlfriend Cathriona White.

"Heartbroken to continue to watch sweet, kind souls be consumed by darkness," tweeted Williams, whose father died of a suicide in August 2014. "May it never hurt less, so we never grow numb to the loss."

Williams also shared a link for Pieta House, a suicide prevention treatment center in Ireland. Zelda shared the link "in honor" of White, who hailed from Tipperary, Ireland.

In honor of @littleirishcat, please check out http://t.co/C69cSHuWsc. They do great work in her wonderful home country. RIP Cat.

White had favorited a message Williams shared on Twitter the day her dad died, which was a quote from the classic book The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupery.

White, who had been in an on-and-off relationship with comedian Jim Carrey, was found dead at her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Monday night. Her death is being investigated as a suicide.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

