Zelda Williams sweetly remembers her famous father Robin Williams in her first sit-down interview since the comedian's tragic death this past August.

Zelda, 25, chatted with NBC's Kate Snow on Thursday's "TODAY" show.

"It's going to take a lot of work to allow myself to have the sort of fun, happy life that I had, but that's important," she tells "TODAY" in regards to how she's coping just over six months after Robin's death. "Anybody who has ever lost anyone works very hard to continue that memory in a positive way."

Zelda got a hummingbird tattoo on her right hand in honor of her father and says the animal reminds her of his boisterous personality. "They're fun and flighty and strange It's hard to keep them in one place and dad was a bit like that," she says. "Keeping a conversation in one moment was impossible with him."

She says being around her dad was like putting a "bag around a storm and hoping it wouldn't blow away."

The actor/comedian's daughter also talked about how important it is to talk about mental health issues. Her father was vocal in both his comedy and his life about his battle with depression and addiction, and Zelda says that it was important for him to speak out about his struggles. "It helped him not hide," she says, adding that her dad always wanted people to feel less alone. "If you have things that make you sad, express them to other people."

Zelda will accept the Noble Award on Friday that honors her father's humanitarian work, and his devotion to the Challenged Athlete Foundation, a charity that provides prosthetics to disabled athletes."There's no point questioning it and no point blaming anyone for it and there's no point blaming yourself or the world or whatever the case may be," she says of losing her father, "Because it happened and you have to continue to move and you have to continue to live and manage."

Robin Williams was found dead in his California home of a suicide at age 63.

