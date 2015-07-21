The loss of Robin Williams is still being felt today.

Zelda Williams, Robin's 25-year-old daughter, announced a break from social media Monday, on the eve of what would have been Robin's 64th birthday. The comedy legend died last August.

"Kinda hoping I fly thru that very cloud on the way home," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of a large cloud in the sky. "On another note, I will be taking a break from social media in the coming weeks. It's a time better served away from the opinions or sentiments of others, and I appreciate your understanding."

"In my absence, I understand there will be those who wish to leave messages regarding Dad on my board," she continued. "But please attempt to be respectful and kind to one another in the process, both because I will not be here to delete or mediate trolling, and because kindness is in short supply these days anyhow."

The comments on the photo, by and large, are birthday wishes for Robin, as well as messages of love and support for Zelda.

Zelda, who has taken breaks from social media before, got a hummingbird tattoo on her right hand in honor of her father, and in February, opened up to Today about life since his death.

"It's going to take a lot of work to allow myself to have the sort of fun, happy life that I had, but that's important," she said. "Anybody who has ever lost anyone works very hard to continue that memory in a positive way."

You are inspiring, and amazing, Zelda. Sending Robin's family love and support on this day.

