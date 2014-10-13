Zoe Saldana is about to be the definition of a working mother!

With her movie "Book of Life" coming out this week, as a well as another "Star Trek" movie and three other "Avatar" movies over the next few years, Zoe will seemingly to be everywhere. Almost nothing could make this woman slow down. Almost.

"Well I might need to slow down to breastfeed," the actress joked to Wonderwall.com. "But other than that, the sky is limit."

The 36-year-old actress recently confirmed that she was pregnant with twins after her friend Britney Spears accidentally broke the news. Up until then, Zoe had simply confirmed that there was a baby on board… not two!

But, motherhood won't stop her from her passion. Only a lack of passion can do that. And it doesn't sound like that's in the cards.

"As long as I wake up every morning with the passion to be an artist, I'm going to continue knocking on doors, beating down barriers and playing as many roles as I possibly can," she said of her future plans.

And in several years she'll be excited to share her new animated movie with her children. It's a matter of whether they'll be as thrilled as their mother.

"I'll be cool for them! Do you understand? You're cool to your kids until they are like 6 or 7. I have an 11-year-old niece and no matter what I do - I can be painted green or whatever - and she still like rolls her eyes like, 'You don't know anything about 'Dr. Who'? Go away.'"