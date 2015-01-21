Zooey Deschanel is engaged to Jacob Pechenik! The couple, who revealed last week that they’re expecting their first child, is planning to marry. A rep confirms the happy news to Gossip Cop. It will be the second marriage for Deschanel. The “New Girl” actress was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie rocker Ben Gibbard, with whom she split in 2012.

The newly engaged couple began dating last year. Last week, Deschanel and Pechenik announced her pregnancy. “Jacob and I are over the moon,” she said in a statement. “We are so excited to meet our little one.”

In an interview with InStyle last year, Deschanel said of having children, “When I was married, that was the first thing people wanted to know. Like every woman is dying to give birth!” She continued, “I don’t think so,” noting, “Nobody asks a guy that. And you go into a supermarket and every tabloid is like, ‘Pregnant and Alone!’ Stuck in this 1950s ideal of how a woman should live her life. That’s not something that defines me at all.’” Now, with a baby and a wedding on the way, it looks like a big year for Deschanel. Congratulations to the couple!