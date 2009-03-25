ATLANTA (AP) -- When T.I. is sentenced this week on federal weapons charges, he is likely to spend about a year in prison just as his career is at its peak: His latest album, "Paper Trail," has sold almost two million copies, charted two smash No. 1 songs, and a third with Justin Timberlake is near the top of the charts.

But this is not the first time T.I. has been in this situation. Five years ago, just as his rap reputation was soaring with the success of "Rubber Band Man," he was sent to jail for several months on a probation violation. He emerged from that stint with more success and more fans, thanks to some strategic planning. But now that he's become a multiplatinum superstar, it's unclear whether time away from the rap game will be as kind this time around.

"It's tough to pinpoint what someone might do in the future," says DJ Toomp, a longtime producer of the Grammy-winning artist. "But I know that he's really focused now. He understands what's at stake now, which is taking care of his family. He'll do his time like a man and then go on to the next step."

The 28-year-old father of five, whose real name is Clifford Harris, pleaded guilty a year ago to federal weapons charges and was sentenced to one year in prison. To avoid a lengthy sentence, he also agreed to complete 1,000 hours of community service, warning youths about the pitfalls of living a hustler's life.

Since his plea, T.I. has dedicated himself to working with kids. Along with his community service, he was part of a major voting campaign and has an MTV reality show, "Road to Redemption," to scare teens straight.

All of T.I.'s recent good deeds will likely be considered during his sentencing hearing Friday in Atlanta. He will have between 30 and 60 days to report to prison after his sentencing. He could be let out early February 2010, assuming he gets time off for good behavior.

"It's never anything good about going to prison," T.I. said in an interview after his conviction. "But I am a firm believer that anything that doesn't kill me makes me a stronger person. I think I'll make the necessary adjustments in my life that I may not dedicate much attention to had it not been for a situation like this."

T.I., rap's self-proclaimed "King of the South," joins a group of high-profile rappers who have spent substantial time locked up behind bars, from Tupac Shakur to Lil' Kim to Beanie Sigel to Foxy Brown. Other notable rappers still incarcerated are Mystikal and Shyne.

Shakur represented the rare post-prison success story. When he went to prison in 1994 on sex abuse charges, he was one of rap's best-selling rappers. He became an even bigger superstar after his release from prison in 1995 with his multi-platinum selling album "All Eyez on Me" (he was shot to death a year later).

Most other rappers who have been incarcerated after fame have not had similar success. A CD put out by Shyne while he was in prison did poorly, and Foxy Brown's career has continued the downward spiral it was in before she released from jail last year (she did eight months on a probation violation).

Though Lil' Kim has not put out an album since her release from prison in 2006 on a perjury charge, she has rebounded well with her successful stint on ABC's hit dance-off show "Dancing with the Stars." She is confident that T.I. can overcome his ordeal.

"He's going in the right direction," Lil' Kim said. "He knows that he doesn't want to have that same mistake happen again. I encourage him to stay positive and stay in the right direction, because that's what worked for me."

T.I.'s troubles came at a time when he was enjoying the biggest success of his career thus far. Hours before he was to headline the BET Hip-Hop Awards in 2007, he was arrested blocks away trying to purchase automatic weapons. T.I. said fear was the reason he tried to buy the guns: His best friend Philant Johnson was killed following a post-performance party in Cincinnati in 2006.

"Paper Trail" is almost double platinum off the strength of chart-topping singles "What Ever You Like" and "Live Your Life" featuring Rihanna; "Dead and Gone" with Justin Timberlake is now the country's No. 2 single on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and the song "Swagga Like Us," featuring M.I.A., Kanye West, Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, was performed by T.I. and crew at the Grammys.

T.I., who starred in the 2006 film "ATL," signed a three-movie deal with Screen Gems, his new clothing line "AKOO" is currently available and artists from his Grand Hustle label including Young Dro and Big Boi are expected to release albums this year. A rep for the rapper says it's unclear if any new music or videos will be released by T.I. during his time away.

Elliott Wilson, founder of the hip-hop Web site rapradar.com, thinks T.I. can still stay relevant because the rapper is "leaving on a high note" before heading to prison.

"If he goes away for a year and comes back, there will obviously be some excitement," Wilson said. "But the beauty of hip-hop is that he'll have to prove himself all over again and show he's sharp. ... If I was a gambling man, I'd put my money on him overcoming this situation."

Elisabeth Omilami, who has done community service projects with T.I. for the last three years, said she's been talking to him lately about God and hopes he finds his way.

"If he doesn't go in with the good spirit, it's going to be hard to come out with the good spirit," said Omilami, event co-director for a homeless shelter in Atlanta. "I think he's going to take a good look at himself. I think he's going to take a good look at everyone he loves and find out what's important in life."

