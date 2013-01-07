Billboard -- As Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, celebrates her 1st birthday on Monday (Jan. 7), we take a moment to look back at her first year. Dear Blue Ivy, It's been a joyous ride since your mommy Beyoncé introduced you to the world one year ago today. Everyone was anticipating your arrival ever since the moment Bey' rubbed her belly at the end of her "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 MTV VMAs. Your daddy, Jay-Z (or as you may know him as, Sean Carter) and uncle Kanye West 's reactions were classic!

Two days after your birth, Jay-Z released an ode to you, titled "Glory." "The most amazing feeling I feel/ Words can't describe what a feeling, for real/ Baby I'll paint the sky blue/ My greatest creation was you," Jay-Z raps. You were a star from day one! Your newborn cries at the end of the song made you the youngest person ever credited with gracing a Billboard chart. "Glory" debuted on R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at No. 47 on the week of Jan. 21.

We've seen you smothered with love from family and friends since the first photos your parents released a month after your birth. Your parents haven't let you out of their sight, as you've gone shopping with your mom and riding waves with both. We bet Solange 's son, Juelz, is protective over his baby cousin.

Jay-Z couldn't get enough telling the world about you. How could he resist? On Rick Ross ' "3 Kings," he shared how he spoils his baby girl. All he wanted to do was to "hang out with my daughter." "I want to enjoy this time for what it is," he told us. Still, with you in their hands, Bey' and Jay sold out shows and supported President Barack Obama, and your mom even recorded new music at the latter end of the year. You'll soon have another playmate, as 'Ye and Kim Kardashian are going to have a baby of their own. On Dec. 30, Kanye shared the news with the world during his three-day concert series in Atlantic City. There are more great things in store, starting with your first Super Bowl game on Feb. 3. Bey' has us guessing as to whether she'll release a new song, reunite with Destiny's Child, or both. We're crossing our fingers and toes for both. Happy birthday, Blue Ivy! Here's to more glorious years to come.