PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Things are getting a little steamy among the stars of Fox's new thriller, "The Following."

The series, which debuts Jan. 21, features Kevin Bacon as an investigator pursuing a serial killer portrayed by James Purefoy. At a news conference Tuesday, a reporter noted that the actors had good chemistry together. She said her reaction to watching them perform was, quote, "I just want them to kiss."

The two actors barely paused. Bacon reached over and planted a kiss on Purefoy's cheek.

Purefoy said, "Rule nothing in, rule nothing out."