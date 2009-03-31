TORONTO (AP) -- Liam Neeson has completed work on "Chloe," the film he was shooting when wife Natasha Richardson died after falling on a beginners' slope at a Canadian ski resort.

The actor quietly slipped into Toronto for a couple of days last week to complete work on the thriller, also starring Julianne Moore.

Richardson died March 18 after falling and hitting her head during a ski lesson at Quebec's Mont Tremblant two days earlier.

The Tony-winning actress was buried at a private ceremony in upstate New York on March 22.

A publicist for the Atom Egoyan film "Chloe," Lisa Ghione, said Neeson completed his scenes on Friday, and the shoot wrapped Saturday.