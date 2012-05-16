PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) -- North Korea's most famous accordion quintet has added a new 80s-era pop song to their repertoire: A-ha's "Hunting High and Low."

The North Korean students shot to YouTube fame earlier this year with their spirited rendition of "Take on Me." They were joined Thursday by North Korean and Norwegian musicians for a concert in Pyongyang to mark Norway's national day.

Morten Traavik, the artist who introduced them to A-ha, was back in Pyongyang after bringing the musicians to perform in Norway in February.

Lead accordionist Choe Hyang Hwa, 17, told The Associated Press she was happy to be reunited with the Norwegian musicians.

And Traavik says they won't stop there. He says it's his goal to have the North Koreans record a whole CD of Norwegian songs.