A Kardashian Christmas

Kim Kardashian looked happy to sit on Santa's lap Christmas Eve. The 31-year-old was all smiles in a gray dress with her hair pulled back.

Kourtney, 32, also visited with Jolly Old Saint Nick. The pregnant reality star looked elegant in a black dress alongside her 2-year-old son Mason.

"Merry Christmas everybody!" Kim tweeted. "I hope you are spending it with all the people you love."

Kris Humphries' ex got an iPhone for the holidays. "I'm just gonna keep it as my second phone because I don't know if I'm gonna like this touch screen stuff," she explained. "I'm excited to try."

Kid sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner got gifts that were arguably much better than smart phones: puppies! The teenagers' parents Bruce and Kris Jenner surprised them with two chocolate labs on Christmas eve, Louis and Vuitton.

