LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Among the best-known Ernest Borgnine films:

China Corsair, 1951

The Whistle at Eaton Falls, 1951

The Mob, 1951

The Stranger Wore a Gun, 1953

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Johnny Guitar, 1954

Demetrius and the Gladiators, 1954

The Bounty Hunter, 1954

Vera Cruz, 1954

Bad Day at Black Rock, 1955

Marty, 1955

Run for Cover, 1955

Violet Saturday, 1955

The Last Command, 1955

The Square Jungle, 1956

Jubal, 1956

The Catered Affair, 1956

The Best Things in Life Are Free, 1956

Three Brave Men, 1957

The Vikings, 1958

The Badlanders, 1958

Torpedo Run, 1958

The Rabbit Trap, 1959

Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, 1959

Man on a String, 1960

Pay or Die, 1960

Go Naked in the World, 1961

Barabbas, 1961

McHale's Navy, 1964

The Flight of the Phoenix, 1965

The Oscar, 1966

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Chuka, 1967

The Legend of Lylah Clare, 1968

The Split, 1968

Ice Station Zebra, 1968

The Wild Bunch, 1969

A Bullet for Sandoval, 1970

The Adventurers, 1970

Suppose They Gave a War and Nobody Came, 1970

Willard, 1971

Bunny O'Hare, 1971

Rain for a Dusty Summer, 1971

Hannie Caulder, 1971

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972

The Neptune Factor, 1973

Emperor of the North Pole, 1973

Law and Disorder, 1974

Sunday in the Country, 1975

The Devil's Rain, 1975

Hustle, 1975

Won Ton Ton — The Dog That Saved Hollywood (cameo), 1976

The Greatest, 1977

The Prince and the Pauper, 1977

Convoy, 1978

Ravagers, 1979

The Double McGuffin, 1979

The Black Hole, 1979

When Time Ran Out, 1980,

Escape From New York, 1981

High Risk, 1981

Deadly Blessing, 1981

Young Warriors, 1983

Spike of Bensonhurst, 1988

Turnaround, Laser Mission, 1989

Any Man's Death, 1990

Moving Target, 1990

Mistress, 1992

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (voice)

McHale's Navy, 1997

Gattaca, 1997

BASEketball, 1998

Abilene, 1999

Castlerock, 2000

The Long Ride Home, 2003

(Source: Internet Movie Database)