LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Among the best-known Ernest Borgnine films:
China Corsair, 1951
The Whistle at Eaton Falls, 1951
The Mob, 1951
The Stranger Wore a Gun, 1953
From Here to Eternity, 1953
Johnny Guitar, 1954
Demetrius and the Gladiators, 1954
The Bounty Hunter, 1954
Vera Cruz, 1954
Bad Day at Black Rock, 1955
Marty, 1955
Run for Cover, 1955
Violet Saturday, 1955
The Last Command, 1955
The Square Jungle, 1956
Jubal, 1956
The Catered Affair, 1956
The Best Things in Life Are Free, 1956
Three Brave Men, 1957
The Vikings, 1958
The Badlanders, 1958
Torpedo Run, 1958
The Rabbit Trap, 1959
Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, 1959
Man on a String, 1960
Pay or Die, 1960
Go Naked in the World, 1961
Barabbas, 1961
McHale's Navy, 1964
The Flight of the Phoenix, 1965
The Oscar, 1966
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Chuka, 1967
The Legend of Lylah Clare, 1968
The Split, 1968
Ice Station Zebra, 1968
The Wild Bunch, 1969
A Bullet for Sandoval, 1970
The Adventurers, 1970
Suppose They Gave a War and Nobody Came, 1970
Willard, 1971
Bunny O'Hare, 1971
Rain for a Dusty Summer, 1971
Hannie Caulder, 1971
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972
The Neptune Factor, 1973
Emperor of the North Pole, 1973
Law and Disorder, 1974
Sunday in the Country, 1975
The Devil's Rain, 1975
Hustle, 1975
Won Ton Ton — The Dog That Saved Hollywood (cameo), 1976
The Greatest, 1977
The Prince and the Pauper, 1977
Convoy, 1978
Ravagers, 1979
The Double McGuffin, 1979
The Black Hole, 1979
When Time Ran Out, 1980,
Escape From New York, 1981
High Risk, 1981
Deadly Blessing, 1981
Young Warriors, 1983
Spike of Bensonhurst, 1988
Turnaround, Laser Mission, 1989
Any Man's Death, 1990
Moving Target, 1990
Mistress, 1992
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (voice)
McHale's Navy, 1997
Gattaca, 1997
BASEketball, 1998
Abilene, 1999
Castlerock, 2000
The Long Ride Home, 2003
