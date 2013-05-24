A list of previous Palme d'Or winners at Cannes
CANNES, France (AP) — For 66 years, the Cannes Film Festival's highest prize, the Palme d'Or, has been one of the most prestigious in movies. Winners have ranged from classic American films (Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation") to European classics (Federico Fellini's "La Dolce Vita").
Ahead of Sunday's presentation of this year's Palme d'Or, here are the last 20 years of Cannes' Palme winners:
2012: "Amour," Michael Haneke
2011: "The Tree of Life," Terrence Malick
2010: "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives," Apichatpong Weerasethakul
2009: "The White Ribbon," Michael Haneke
2008: "The Class," Laurent Cantet
2007: "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days," Cristian Mungiu
2006: "The Wind That Shakes The Barley," Ken Loach
2005: "L'Enfant," Jean-Pierre Dardenne
2004: "Fahrenheit 9/11," Michael Moore
2003: "Elephant," Gus Van Sant
2002: "The Pianist," Roman Polanski
2001: "La Stanza del Figlio," Nanni Moretti
2000: "Dancer in the Dark," Lars Von Trier
1999: "Rosetta," Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
1998: "Eternity and a Day," Theo Angelopoulos
1997: "The Eel," Shohei Imamura; and "Taste of Cherry," Abbas Kiarostami
1996: "Secrets & Lies," Mike Leigh
1995: "Underground," Emir Kusturica
1994: "Pulp Fiction," Quentin Tarantino
1993: "Farewell My Concubine," Kaige Chen; and "The Piano," Jane Campion
