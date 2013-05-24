CANNES, France (AP) — For 66 years, the Cannes Film Festival's highest prize, the Palme d'Or, has been one of the most prestigious in movies. Winners have ranged from classic American films (Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation") to European classics (Federico Fellini's "La Dolce Vita").

Ahead of Sunday's presentation of this year's Palme d'Or, here are the last 20 years of Cannes' Palme winners:

2012: "Amour," Michael Haneke

2011: "The Tree of Life," Terrence Malick

2010: "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives," Apichatpong Weerasethakul

2009: "The White Ribbon," Michael Haneke

2008: "The Class," Laurent Cantet

2007: "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days," Cristian Mungiu

2006: "The Wind That Shakes The Barley," Ken Loach

2005: "L'Enfant," Jean-Pierre Dardenne

2004: "Fahrenheit 9/11," Michael Moore

2003: "Elephant," Gus Van Sant

2002: "The Pianist," Roman Polanski

2001: "La Stanza del Figlio," Nanni Moretti

2000: "Dancer in the Dark," Lars Von Trier

1999: "Rosetta," Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

1998: "Eternity and a Day," Theo Angelopoulos

1997: "The Eel," Shohei Imamura; and "Taste of Cherry," Abbas Kiarostami

1996: "Secrets & Lies," Mike Leigh

1995: "Underground," Emir Kusturica

1994: "Pulp Fiction," Quentin Tarantino

1993: "Farewell My Concubine," Kaige Chen; and "The Piano," Jane Campion