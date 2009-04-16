If you believe the rumors, Evan Rachel Wood, 21, is not only Marilyn Manson's plaything, she's also hooked-up with Mickey Rourke -- her onscreen dad from "The Wrestler" -- and now she's Woody Allen's latest Lolita. Yikes.

But not so fast: She's actually Larry David's new, much younger wife and it's for a movie role -- suckers! The precocious actress stars in Allen's "Whatever Works," out in theaters next month. Meanwhile, the May issue of GQ Magazine (on sale April 21) features some ultra-sexy photos of the starlet and an oddly compelling interview.

Check out some tidbits...

On Mickey Rourke Rumors:

"There was no truth to it, and it was so annoying ... The friendship was intimate and nice, and this makes it weird."

On Working with Woody Allen:

"If he thinks you're perfect for the part, he lets you do whatever you want."

On Pets:

"You should have seen me when my rats died."

Was the photo to the left taken just before those rats died? When a girl decides to date Marilyn Manson, anything seems possible.

