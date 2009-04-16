Evan Rachel Wood in GQ Magazine shoot, May 2009 issue. Evan Rachel Wood in GQ Magazine shoot, May 2009 issue.
If you believe the rumors, Evan Rachel Wood, 21, is not only Marilyn Manson's plaything, she's also hooked-up with Mickey Rourke -- her onscreen dad from "The Wrestler" -- and now she's Woody Allen's latest Lolita. Yikes.

Check out the Terry Richardson photo shoot here.

But not so fast: She's actually Larry David's new, much younger wife and it's for a movie role -- suckers! The precocious actress stars in Allen's "Whatever Works," out in theaters next month. Meanwhile, the May issue of GQ Magazine (on sale April 21) features some ultra-sexy photos of the starlet and an oddly compelling interview.

Check out some tidbits...

On Mickey Rourke Rumors:

"There was no truth to it, and it was so annoying ... The friendship was intimate and nice, and this makes it weird."

On Working with Woody Allen:

"If he thinks you're perfect for the part, he lets you do whatever you want."

On Pets:

"You should have seen me when my rats died."

Was the photo to the left taken just before those rats died? When a girl decides to date Marilyn Manson, anything seems possible.

