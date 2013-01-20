LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Last Stand" could very well be one for Arnold Schwarzenegger as a box-office draw.

Though Schwarzenegger was for years a generally dependable star, his stature has been diminished by age (he's now a 65-year-old action star), his political pursuits (eight years as California governor) and scandal (a highly publicized affair while married to Maria Shriver).

Liongate's "The Last Stand" opened over the weekend to just $6.3 million, taking 10th place at the box office. He has bounced back from box office disaster before, though; 1993's "The Last Action Hero" famously bombed.

Here's a look at Schwarzenegger's box office history before taking office in 2003. His top 10 weekend openings before he became California's governor:

1. "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," $44 million.

2. "Collatoral Damage," $34 million.

3. "The 6th Day," $31.8 million.

4. "End of Days," $28.6 million.

5. "Batman and Robin," $25. 9 million.

6. "Eraser," $25.6 million.

7. "Jingle All the Way," $24.6 million.

8. "True Lies," $20.5 million.

9. "Junior," $18. 6 million.

10. "Last Action Hero," $15.3 million.

Source: Hollywood.com