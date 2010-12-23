New Kids on the Block crooner Joey McIntyre is about to welcome a new addition to the family.

The 37-year-old pop star and his wife Barrett are expecting their third child, and he confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, "It's true- Baby Mac #3 on the way in May."

The couple, who met in 2002 and were married a year later, have two sons, Rhys, 1, and Griffin Thomas, 3.

Reliving their late '80s and early '90s heyday, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys are set to tour together next summer and will perform on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2011" on ABC.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Ryan Reynolds Files for Divorce From Scarlett Johansson