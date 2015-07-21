Swoon! A new model is setting the Internet ablaze these days with his baby blue eyes and fitting name.

Lucky Blue Smith has already amassed an Instagram following of 1.2 million (and counting) rabid followers and he hears ear-piercing screams wherever he roams -- mainly from tweens.

The 16-year-old Mormon model is poised to be the next big breakout star due to his social media clout and growing fan base.

Raised in Utah, Lucky has been modeling since he was 12 years old and has been seen in ad campaigns for H&M, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The 6-foot-3-inch white-haired stud has also walked the runway for -- ho-hum -- Tom Ford and Versace. In fact, he was recently named the new face of Tom Ford.

Lucky has embraced his boy band-like fame, often posting his whereabouts on social media so his admirers can track him down and meet him. Fans, most of them not old enough to legally drive a car, are coming out in droves to see the Insta-famous model.

Earlier this year, Business of Fashion spent the day with Lucky during Paris Fashion week and described encounters with fans that included crying, fainting and an intervention from the police.

"I don't want to be one of those kids who gets famous and then changes and becomes cocky. That's why it's so important to me to try and take a photo with every girl who comes to see me," he said. "I don't really get why they seem to like me so much, but if I can make them feel happy by sticking around and that makes their day better, then what's an extra 30 minutes to me? What else am I going to be doing?"

More than just a pretty face, Lucky has aspirations to be on the big screen and has a part in the upcoming film "Love Everlasting." He's also in a surf-rock band named The Atomics, which he and his sisters started together several years ago.

This kid is literally lucky in life.