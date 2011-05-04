NEW YORK (AP) -- The world has not seen the last of the Corleones.

"The Family Corleone," an authorized prequel to the late Mario Puzo's classic "The Godfather," is scheduled for 2012. Grand Central Publishing announced Wednesday that the novel would be written by Ed Falco, an award-winning author and poet. The book will be set in New York in the 1930s and is based on an unproduced screenplay by Puzo.

Puzo's novel has sold more than 20 million copies and was the basis for the Oscar-winning movie of the same name. Puzo died in 1999. In recent years, two sequels have been released: "The Godfather's Return" and "The Godfather's Revenge," both by Mark Winegardner.