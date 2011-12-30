By Wonderwall Editors

Rihanna's fans may never forgive her ex, Chris Brown, for assaulting her before the 2009 Grammy Awards, but it seems that Ri-Ri may be willing to put the past behind her.

A series of tweets from the former lovebirds, who dated from late 2007 until their 2009 altercation, has folks scratching their heads about what's going on between them.

On Thursday, Chris tweeted, "Love U more than u know!"

Almost immediately, Rihanna posted, "I'll always love you #1love."

Fueling rumors that the exes may be reconciling in some way, Rihanna even appears to be making amends with Chris' mom.

E! points out that Joyce Hakins recently tweeted "HELLO LADY I MISS YOU AND LOVE YOU!!!!!! YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE!!!!!"

Although she didn't name names, Rihanna quickly tweeted, "Miss+Love u 2."

Despite suffering a split lip and multiple bruises on her face from Chris' brutal attack, RiRi has had nothing but positive words for him recently.

In Esquire's November cover story, she said she's "always been a fan" of his music and even added, "I would never wish anything horrible for him. Never. I never have."