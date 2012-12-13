Billboard -- A$AP Rocky has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny for an altercation dating back to July. A$AP was arrested after him and two other photographers got caught up in a brawl in which A$AP allegedly attacked two men taking photos of him, according to TMZ. He "attempted to grab the camera during the melee -- which is where the larceny charge comes from," continues TMZ. Charges of assault and attempted robbery in the second degree were dropped in exchange for A$AP pleading guilty. The rapper was sentenced to three days of community service, a $250 fine, and to stay out of trouble until his next court date which is in February.

