As Aaron Carter mourns the loss of his sister Leslie, the 24-year-old singer is leaning on his siblings and parents for support.

PHOTOS: Stars we lost in 2011

"I am with my family spending much-needed time together as we deal with this private matter," he tells Us Weekly in a statement.

Leslie, 25, passed away Tuesday in upstate New York; her cause of death has yet to be determined. Until further notice, Aaron will be temporarily bowing out of his off-Broadway show.

VIDEO: BSB perform with New Kids on the Block

"I look forward to returning to my Fantasticks Family and performing the role of 'Matt' for all my amazing fans," he tells Us. "I request privacy for my family and no further statements will be made at this time."

Leslie is survived by four siblings, husband of three years Mike, and a daughter, Alyssa Jane, 10 months. On Wednesday, Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace confirmed to Us that Leslie "died at the hospital and was pronounced dead there by the coroner."

PHOTOS: Most shocking celebrity deaths

"I cannot give the cause of death because we do not have one yet," he explained. "We are waiting on toxicology reports."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly