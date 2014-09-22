Finally accepting that he's "So Yesterday!" Aaron Carter admitted that it's time for him to quit professing his love for ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff.

"If I'm too open about how I feel, then people wanna nag and pick and poke at me," Carter, 26, told Wenn in a recent interview. "I don't know Hilary either. She don't know me and I don't know her. I just need to shut up now about it. I think it's time…"

The '90s pop star's remarks were in response to Duff's recent interview with BuzzFeed, in which she noted that Carter kept declaring his love for her publicly. "I keep seeing that, that he keeps doing that," the "Lizzie McGuire" star, 26, said. "I mean, that was so long ago, and obviously I'm still married, and I have a baby and we kind of just… don't know each other. So, yeah…"

Carter took to Twitter in March to win back Duff's affections -- shortly after the "Why Not?" songstress announced she was separating from her husband Mike Comrie. The "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer told Wenn he was aware that Duff was married and with child. "She's got a kid and she's married and I'm not trying to be that dude. That's not my intention," he said.

Still, said Carter, Duff will forever be his first love. "Hilary will always hold a very special place in my heart," he said. The singer will be busy promoting his new single "Ooh Wee," out on Oct. 14, and continuing his Aaron Carter's Wonderful World Tour, which kicked off last Thursday, Sept. 18.

As for Duff's love life? The former Disney darling revealed on Sept. 10, that she and her estranged husband are still working on their marriage as they co-parent their son Luca, 2. "We've uncoupled, for now," Duff said on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show." "I mean, if there wasn't a chance for getting back [together], I think we would've filed for divorce."