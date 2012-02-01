Entertainment Tonight.

Yesterday, Aaron Carter lost his sister Leslie, who was just 25. After statements released by the Carter family and older brother Nick, Aaron has now released his own individual statement concerning this tragic loss.

"I am with my family spending much needed time together as we deal with this private matter," Aaron tells ET. "I look forward to returning to my Fantasticks family and performing the role of 'Matt' for all my amazing fans. Again, I request privacy for my family and no further statements will be made at this time. "

Aaron is currently starring in the off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks. The 24 year old previously announced that he will be taking a temporary break from the show in light of his sister's passing.

