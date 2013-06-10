LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake and Aaron Paul are bringing some star power to the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The rapper and the "Breaking Bad" co-star appeared on stage Monday at Electronic Arts' E3 presentation to promote games from the video game publisher.

Drake hyped the next edition of the soccer simulator "FIFA 14," while Paul teased the racing game "Need for Speed: Rivals."

Paul, who is starring in a film based on the "Need for Speed" series, arrived on stage in the custom Ford Mustang his character drives in the film.

However, the celebs didn't garner the biggest reaction at EA's event. That was reserved for the moment when a group of 64 players were revealed behind a screen on stage. They proceeded to engage in a "Battlefield 4" multiplayer match.