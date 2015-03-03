Forget the holidays! It's the most wonderful time of the year right now for Aaron Paul for one sweet reason: Girl Scout Cookies!

The "Breaking Bad" actor is an absolutely unabashed fanatic of the sweets. Good thing he has plenty of cookies to satisfy his cravings… and we do mean plenty!

"I love this time of year. #GirlScoutCookieTime," Aaron captioned a photo of his impressive haul of Girl Scout goods.

In a follow-up image, Aaron lays on the floor with his coveted cookies and gazes into the boxed beauty, which includes Thin Mints, which are in a production shortage.

"It's all happening," he wrote on Instagram.

Step aside Cookie Monster, Aaron Paul is now firmly carrying the cookie torch.