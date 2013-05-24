Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian's big day is almost here! A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the "Breaking Bad" actor is set to wed his fiancee, co-CEO of Finding Kind Productions, this weekend in Malibu, Calif.

After getting engaged in January 2012 in Paris, the couple have come up with a fitting theme for their wedding. An insider tells Us that Paul, 33, and Parsekian will tie the knot in a 1920s carnival masquerade, Parisian theme ceremony.

Guests will be required to wear a masquerade mask -- provided by the bride and groom -- at the reception, and dress accordingly. The source tells Us that the actor's "Breaking Bad" family, including Bryan Cranston, and fellow AMC stars from the "Mad Men" cast are expected to attend.

The ceremony will take place in a grassy lawn in Malibu, so the bride has chosen appropriate footwear with a Parisian twist. The source shares, "[Parsekian] found these fabulous vintage white tie-up ankle boots with a thick heel so she doesn't sink in."

"It's going to be one hell of a party," an insider tells Us. "They couldn't be more in love and are so excited to get married."

Adds a second source: "They just want to have a great night with their friends."

