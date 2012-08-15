NEW YORK (AP) -- After four seasons, Abby Elliott is not returning to "Saturday Night Live."

Her exit was first reported Wednesday by the comedy website Splitsider. NBC declined to comment, but a source familiar with casting changes at the show confirmed Elliott's departure.

Though not as central of a cast member, Elliott adds to the high-profile departures of Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg from the sketch institution.

Her exit also concludes a rare "SNL" legacy: Elliott's father, Chris Elliott, was a cast member for the 1994-1995 season. Her grandfather, Bob Elliott, was half of the famous Bob and Ray comedy team.

The 38th season of "Saturday Night Live" premieres Sept. 15.