NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC is bringing Tim Allen back in a sitcom and resurrecting "Charlie's Angels" for a new generation next season.

The network says it will introduce 13 new series, eight of them in the fall. Viewers can say goodbye to "Brothers & Sisters," "V" and "Better With You," which were all canceled.

ABC is adding comedies on Tuesdays, led by Allen's "Last Man Standing." He's a man's man surrounded by women at home, with his wife and three daughters. The new "Charlie's Angels" will air Thursday nights.

The network will move "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" to Friday nights and make Sundays a night of stylized dramas, including the 1960s-era stewardess show, "Pan Am," and the fantasy world of "Once Upon a Time."