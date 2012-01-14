PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- ABC's "Work It" is off duty.

The network said Saturday that the sitcom about two men who dress as women to look for work is off the schedule after only two episodes aired. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation had protested the series, saying it mocked the transgender community.

"Work It" attracted little interest from viewers. The Nielsen company said the second episode on Tuesday was seen by less than five million people.

GLAAD's Herndon Graddick said Saturday that it was an outdated show. But he said it started a dialogue about discrimination faced by transgender people.