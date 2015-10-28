An ABC Family star is needing emergency surgery after he was rushed to the hospital when his Halloween costume caught fire.

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, who stars in "Baby Daddy," was scheduled to go under the knife in a matter of days for skin graft surgery. But, his surgery was moved up to Oct. 28 because the burns he suffered on his arms and legs were so severe.

Over the weekend, Jean-Luc was at a party in Los Angeles when his alpaca costume caught fire and quickly went up in flames because it was made of cotton balls and lycra.

His rep told TMZ that the actor got too close to an open flame, but added that he's expected to make a full recovery.

Jean-Luc is remaining in good spirits. While his body was wrapped in netting to treat the burns, he posted a photo to Snapchat giving a thumbs up.

Of the hospital selfie, he wrote, "I'd say it was a good night."

His family has reportedly traveled from Canada to be by his side for the surgery.