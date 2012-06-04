LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The list of contestants for ABC's "The Glass House" is out, although a legal challenge looms over the upcoming reality show.

ABC said Monday that 14 people including a bail bondsman, a scientist and a bar mitzvah DJ will become housemates and compete for a $250,000 prize. Audience feedback will help shape the contestants' daily life and who stays in the game.

CBS, however, is seeking an injunction blocking the airing of "Glass House," alleging it violates copyrights and trade secrets from its show "Big Brother." ABC has denied wrongdoing, saying the two shows have numerous differences.

A date for the injunction hearing has yet to be scheduled. "The Glass House" is set to debut June 18 on ABC.