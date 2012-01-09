PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- ABC News President Ben Sherwood says organizations like his need to broaden the definition of what they do.

Sherwood said Monday his goal is to make ABC News one of the world's premier providers of non-fiction content. That doesn't mean producing cheesy reality shows, but Sherwood said his journalists need to have a more entrepreneurial eye about how they present information.

He's been on his job for a year now. ABC News shows like "Nightline" and "Good Morning America" are moving up in the ratings, although some critics suggest they've gone softer with more lifestyle and celebrity news.

Sherwood says he rejects the labels. He says ABC's guiding principle is relevance to consumers.