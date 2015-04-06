Bruce Jenner is set to break his silence.

The Kardashian-Jenner patriarch will sit down with ABC to apparently discuss his long-rumored male-to-female transition, the network officially announced.

"Bruce Jenner - The Interview" will air April 24 and the interview will be conducted with Diane Sawyer. It's scheduled for two hours.

"Bruce's primary goal is to bring awareness to this issue in order to help others [in the transgender community]," a source told PEOPLE. Bruce was also originally scheduled to star in a docu-series about his transformation, but he later scrapped plans for that.

Bruce, the source said, "wants this to be taken seriously so that [his situation] can have the most positive impact on society's perception of the transgender community."