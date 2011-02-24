NEW YORK (AP) -- The Oscars are staying at ABC.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and ABC announced Thursday that they have extended their contract to domestically broadcast the Oscars through 2020. This extends their previous agreement by six years.

ABC has broadcast the Oscars for 36 consecutive years, including Sunday's ceremony. Academy executive director Bruce Davis says ABC has "consistently demonstrated an understanding of what makes us unique."

No plan was announced to extend international rights, which are contracted to Walt Disney International through 2014. The Walt Disney Co. owns ABC.

Last year's Oscars drew an audience of 41.7 million viewers.

The 83rd Academy Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.