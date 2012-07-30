BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Fred Willard's improv series is a wipeout with ABC.

The network is pulling the last two original episodes of "Trust Us With Your Life," a move that comes two weeks after Willard's lewd conduct arrest at an adult movie theater.

Reruns of ABC's "Wipeout" will replace the Tuesday show hosted by Willard. The 72-year-old actor already had lost his job as narrator of a new PBS series, "Market Warriors."

In an appearance last week on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, Willard said he was embarrassed by his July 18 arrest but insisted he had done nothing wrong.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office determined that Willard's case was eligible for a diversion program that will keep him from being formally charged with lewd conduct if he completes the required courses.